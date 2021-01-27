PwC and World Economic Forum report: Investments in upskilling would lead to the creation of 5.3 million net new jobs by 2030



Cumulative investments of governments and companies in upskilling and reskilling initiatives could boost global GDP by USD 6.5 trillion and create 5.3 million net new jobs by 2030, according to ”Upskilling for Shared Prosperity” report, launched at Davos by PwC and World Economic Forum. China (...)