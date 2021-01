Watch: Playful otter caught on camera in Romanian national park

Watch: Playful otter caught on camera in Romanian national park. A short video shared on Facebook by Romania's forest management company Romsilva shows a Eurasian otter playing on a riverbank in Defileul Jiului National Park in Romania. Tibi Feczko captured the images. The otter is a semi-aquatic mammal of the Mustelidae family living around running water (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]