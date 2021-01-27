TransferGo: Romanians abroad send an average of EUR 500 per month back home
Jan 27, 2021
A Romanian working abroad sends, on average, EUR 500 per month back home, representing about a quarter of the money he earns in a month, according to data from TransferGo, an international online money transfer company. "This value is quite high, given that the income of a Romanian working in (...)
