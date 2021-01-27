Coronavirus/ 3,174 new cases of COVID-19 infected in past 24 hrs., death toll reaches 18,015

Coronavirus/ 3,174 new cases of COVID-19 infected in past 24 hrs., death toll reaches 18,015. As many as 3,174 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following more than 33,000 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. As of Wednesday, 718,612 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 662,400 were declared cured. Countrywide, 5,354,600 RT-PCR tests and 95,533 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far. In the past 24 hours, 25,604 RT-PCR tests (17,096 based on case definition and medical protocol and 8,508 on request) and 7,523 rapid antigenic tests were performed. Furthermore, since the last information made by the GCS, the results of 88 tests processed before the last 24 hours have been reported and submitted by 27 January. Another 77 people - 46 men and 31 women - infected with SARS-CoV-2 died in the past 24 hours, with the total death rate reaching 18,015, according to GCS. Of these, one death was recorded in the age category 40 to 49 years, four deaths in the age group 50 to 59 years, 18 deaths in the age category 60 to 69 years, 29 deaths in the age group 70 to 79 years and 25 deaths in the age group over 80 years. 72 of the deaths recorded are of some patients who had comorbidities, two deceased patients had had no comorbidities, and for three patients who had passed away no comorbidities had been reported to date. As many as 7,839 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, including 1,025 in intensive care, the GCS says. On the territory of Romania, 42,806 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home, and 10,567 are in institutional isolation. Also, 62,634 people are in quarantine at home, and 150 in institutional quarantine. Law enforcement staff have fined 4,591 persons in the past 24 hrs worth 781,330 lei, as a result of the violation of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COFID-19 pandemic, reported on Wednesday the Strategic Communication Group.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Petronius Craiu, Eusebiu Manolache, editors: Andreea Rotaru, Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]