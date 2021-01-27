 
Romaniapress.com

January 27, 2021

ForMin Aurescu reaffirms Romania's staunch commitment to supporting international cooperation on Holocaust education, commemoration
Jan 27, 2021

ForMin Aurescu reaffirms Romania's staunch commitment to supporting international cooperation on Holocaust education, commemoration.

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu sent today, on behalf of Romania, a message to the official ceremony for International Holocaust Remembrance Day organized at the Palace of Nations in Geneva, paying tribute to the memory of the victims of the tragic events of World War II and expressing solidarity with Holocaust survivors, the Foreign Ministry informs. On this occasion, Aurescu evoked the current international challenges related to the proliferation of hate speech, anti-Semitism and intolerance, especially in the online environment. "Minister Bogdan Aurescu reaffirmed Romania's staunch commitment to supporting international cooperation on Holocaust education, research and commemoration and mentioned the special efforts Romania has made recently to take responsibility for the past and condemn Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism," the Foreign Ministry said. The release notes that the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of anti-Semitism during the Romanian IHRA chairmanship (2015 - 2016), the adoption in 2018 of a special law to combat anti-Semitism, the inclusion of the fight against anti-Semitism among the priority themes of the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU or the completion of a National Strategy for preventing and combating anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech are concrete actions Romania has taken either nationally or internationally, to preserve the memory of the past, to support and protect the survivors of hate crimes and to combat the proliferation of hate speech and anti-Semitism. On this occasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates its commitment to contributing, through diplomatic mechanisms, to the consolidation of legislative and institutional instruments for preventing and sanctioning Holocaust denial and distortion, anti-Semitism and all forms of intolerance. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Citu: Romania has one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in Europe Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday stated that Romania is carrying out a “successful” vaccination campaign against COVID-19, one of the most successful in Europe, and he mentioned that all EU states had to reconfigure during this time the dose administration pace because manufacturing (...)

GCS: 3.174 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Romania in the past 24 hours, total death toll hits 18.015 As many as 3,174 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following more than 33,000 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Wednesday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS (...)

Romanian Software Company Atta Systems To Open Office In Singapore Romanian software solutions provider Atta Systems (formerly known as AB4 Systems) on Wednesday said it would open an office in Singapore, whereby it seeks to encourage digital transformation in the region by providing services of software development and software products strategy, thus (...)

PM Citu: The targets in the 2021 budget remain the same; gov't deficit at 7% The government deficit target in Romania's 2021 national budget remains at 7%, Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday, adding that a multi-annual budget will be introduced for the first time. "The targets remain the same, we are setting the deficit at 7%, we hope to reach 7%, 7% - (...)

Holocaust victims remembered in commemoration ceremony held in Bucharest The victims of the Holocaust were honored today in Bucharest in a commemorative ceremony attended by Israeli ambassador David Saranga, deputy and president of the Federation of the Romanian Jewish Communities (FCER) Silviu Vexler, and general director of the "Elie Wiesel" Institute, (...)

Senate's Dragu: Holocaust - tragedy that did not spare our people, and we ought to know Senate Chair Anca Dragu draws attention to the fact that the Holocaust is a tragedy that "did not spare" the Romanian nation and that we ought to know about in order to pay it "deserved respects." "Holocaust Remembrance Day. A tragedy that did not spare our people and (...)

Spanish developer sells apartments worth EUR 44.2 million in Romania in 2020 Spanish developer Gran Via Real Estate announced “results beyond expectations for 2020 on the Romanian market.” Despite the two months of lockdown in Romania last year, the company traded 478 residential units, with a total value of EUR 44.2 million, in projects such as Timisoara 58 (phase IV and (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |