PM Citu: Romania strongly supports fight against all forms of discrimination, hate speech and anti-Semitism. Romania strongly supports the fight against all forms of discrimination and all ways of spreading them, hate speech and anti-Semitism, Prime Minister Florin Citu conveyed in a message on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. "January 27 is a day of great symbolic significance, of commemoration and homage to the victims of the tragic events of World War II and of marking, this year, of the 76th anniversary of the release of prisoners from the Auschwitz camp. However, in the period we are going through, marked by a proliferation of conspiracy theories, anti-Semitism and intolerance, it is not enough just to honor the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and to remember them, but it is all the more necessary to send a call for action. Romania strongly supports the fight against all forms of discrimination and all ways of spreading them, hate speech and anti-Semitism," Florin Citu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. He brings to mind the measures and steps taken by Romania in recent years to combat anti-Semitism. "Exercising the Presidency of the Presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), the adoption in 2018 of a special law to combat anti-Semitism, the preparation of a National Strategy to prevent and combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia, radicalization and hate speech is only part of our country's significant interest in protecting the values of a democratic society, the fundamental rights and freedoms of each of us. Let us never forget to speak out strongly and firmly against intolerance and discrimination whenever and wherever they might occur," Citu said.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author; Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]