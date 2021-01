Romanians rush to buy Ivermectin despite doctors’ warnings

Romanians rush to buy Ivermectin despite doctors’ warnings. Ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug believed to be efficient in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, has been flying off the shelves of veterinary pharmacies in Romania as people rush to buy it despite doctors' warnings. In Romania, the product is authorized for human use only as a cream, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]