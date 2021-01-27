Boutique Mall Rents 3,700 Sqm Warehouse In CTPark Bucharest North Logistics Park

Boutique Mall, an online retailer of footwear and casual and luxury apparel in Romania, is relocating its logistics operations to the CTPark Bucharest North logistics park, within a Class A warehouse of 3,700 square meters, recently built by CTP, the leading developer and manager of premium (...)