Coronavirus in Romania. Infections are rising again: 3.174 new cases and 77 deaths

Coronavirus in Romania. Infections are rising again: 3.174 new cases and 77 deaths. A number of 3.174 new cases of coronavirus have been reported on Wednesday in Romania and 77 Romanians died due to SARS-CoV-2. In intensive care units, the threshold of 1.000 patients is exceeded again. [Read the article in Mediafax]