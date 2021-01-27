Senate's Dragu: Holocaust - tragedy that did not spare our people, and we ought to know



Senate's Dragu: Holocaust - tragedy that did not spare our people, and we ought to know.

Senate Chair Anca Dragu draws attention to the fact that the Holocaust is a tragedy that "did not spare" the Romanian nation and that we ought to know about in order to pay it "deserved respects." "Holocaust Remembrance Day. A tragedy that did not spare our people and that we ought to know about to pay it respects. Anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism are neither forgivable nor tolerable. We are directly responsible for making sure that such phenomena will no longer have the opportunity to manifest themselves around us," Dragu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)