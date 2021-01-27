PM Citu: Romania has one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in Europe
Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday stated that Romania is carrying out a “successful” vaccination campaign against COVID-19, one of the most successful in Europe, and he mentioned that all EU states had to reconfigure during this time the dose administration pace because manufacturing (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]