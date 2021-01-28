RO Opposition launches 2021 alternative budget planning before Government

RO Opposition launches 2021 alternative budget planning before Government. Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD) unveiled its alternative budget planning for 2021, based on expectations of 4% GDP growth and aiming for a public deficit of 7.26% of GDP. The draft includes all the pension, allowance, and social benefit hikes rejected by the center-right Government. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]