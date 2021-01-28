Online clothing store B-mall.ro leases 3,700 sqm in logistic park north of Bucharest

Online clothing store B-mall.ro leases 3,700 sqm in logistic park north of Bucharest. Boutique Mall, an online store that sells luxury clothing and footwear, moves its logistics activity from the central area of Bucharest to the northern part after it leased a 3,700 sqm warehouse in CTPark Bucharest Nord in a transaction brokered by Dunwell. The company says it needs more (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]