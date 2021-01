Wipro leases 11,000 sqm of offices in Globalworth Square

Wipro leases 11,000 sqm of offices in Globalworth Square. Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, has leased 11,000 sqm of office space in Globalworth Square, a new office project in the Barbu Vacarescu office hub in northern Bucharest. Wipro will thus be the main tenant of this 28,000-sqm (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]