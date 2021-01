RO smartphone producer iHunt raises EUR 1.8 mln with 4-year bond

RO smartphone producer iHunt raises EUR 1.8 mln with 4-year bond. Romanian smartphone producer iHunt, specialized in rugged phones, raised RON 8.62 million (EUR 1.8 mln), 23% more than planned, with a four-year bond issue. The company set the coupon at 8.75% per year. The private placement was closed on the first day - well ahead of the deadline, amid rising (...)