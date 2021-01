Holocaust victims honored in Bucharest in commemorative ceremony

Holocaust victims honored in Bucharest in commemorative ceremony. The victims of the Holocaust were honored on Wednesday in Bucharest in a commemorative ceremony attended by Israeli ambassador David Saranga, deputy and president of the Federation of the Romanian Jewish Communities (FCER) Silviu Vexler, and general director of the “Elie Wiesel” Institute, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]