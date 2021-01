Romania signs contract for 9 mln CureVac vaccine doses

Romania signs contract for 9 mln CureVac vaccine doses. The Romanian authorities have signed a contract to purchase 9 million doses of CureVac COVID-19 vaccine and earmarked the funds in this regard, health minister Vlad Voiculescu announced, Agerpres reported. The vaccine has not yet been approved, but there is still a clear understanding that if (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]