Anti-COVID vaccination campaign/ 38,692 immunized person in last 24 hoursThe National Committee for the Coordination of anti-COVID Vaccination informs that, in the last 24 hours, 38,692 people have been immunized, according to the data provided by the National Institute of Public Health, through the application of the National Electronic Registry of Vaccinations.
Of (...)
Dan Barna: By April 30 at latest, PNRR to be officially sent to BrusselsDeputy Prime Minister Dan Barna announced on Thursday that the series of working meetings dedicated to updating the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) has been opened, adding that by April 30 at the latest, PNRR will be officially sent to the European Commission, according to a (...)