Gross Domestic Product in 2019 increase of 4.1 percent, in real terms, compared to 2018

Gross Domestic Product in 2019 increase of 4.1 percent, in real terms, compared to 2018. The estimated gross domestic product for 2019, semi-final data, was 1,058.190 billion lei current prices, on the increase in real terms by 4.1% compared to 2018, according to the National Institute of Statistics (INS). Compared to the provisional version, in the semi-final variant, the nominal gross domestic product estimated for 2019 decreased by 0.15%. According to the INS, in 2019, changes in the contribution to GDP growth, between the two estimates, were registered: constructions, from + 1% to + 0.4%, as a result of its volume shift by -10.3 percentage points (from 117.3% to 107%); information and communications, from + 0.4% to + 0.9%, as a result of the change in the volume of activity by + 8.7 percentage points (from 108.1% to 116.8%); real estate transactions, from + 0.4% to + 0.9%, as a result of the change in the volume of activity by +6.3 percentage points (from 105.7% to 112%); wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles; transport and storage; hotels and restaurants, from + 0.9% to + 0.6%, as a result of a -1.9 percentage point change in the activity volume (from 105.1% to 103.2%). Also, changes in the contribution to GDP growth, between the two estimates, were recorded by the public administration and defense; social insurance in the public system; education; health and social assistance, from + 0.3% to + 0.6%, as a result of the change in the volume of activity by + 2.3 percentage points (from 102.5% to 104.8%); as well as net taxes on product, from + 0.8% to + 0.5%, as a result of its volume shift by -3.2 percentage points (from 108.5% to 105.3%). By categories of uses, in 2019, more important changes of the contribution to GDP growth, between the two estimates, were registered in the following categories: the expenditure for the final consumption of the households, from + 3.8% to + 2.5%, as a result of the reduction in volume by 2.0 percentage points (from 106% to 104%); gross fixed capital formation, from + 3.8% to + 2.7%, as a result of the change in its volume by -5.2 percentage points (from 118.2% to 113%); the variation of inventories and acquisitions except for disposals of valuables, from -2.9% to -1.2%.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]