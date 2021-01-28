15 listed companies obtained over 9 at VEKTOR evaluation from 2020, double compared to 2019

15 listed companies obtained over 9 at VEKTOR evaluation from 2020, double compared to 2019. The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) has published VEKTOR indicator for listed companies on the Main Market for the second time on the Bucharest Stock Exchange website (BVB). VEKTOR is the measure of communication of listed companies with investors and is calculated based on a (...)