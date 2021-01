LabMin Turcan: Child allowances to increase by 20 percent from February 1

Child allowances will increase by 20 percent from February 1, and the next increase depends on Parliament's decision, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Raluca Turcan told public television broadcaster on Wednesday evening. "The allowances will come in from February 1, i.e. next week, with a