ABB supports e-mobility progress in Romania with innovative charging solution

ABB supports e-mobility progress in Romania with innovative charging solution. Suceava is one of the first cities in Romania to install bus terminals equipped with ABB heavy vehicle chargers, setting an example in the country Suceava is one of the cities that proactively moved towards the adoption of urban e-mobility, powering its electric buses with ABB’s Heavy Vehicle (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]