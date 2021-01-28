January 27: The world marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day. PM Citu: Romania strongly supports the fight against all forms of discrimination, hate speech and anti-Semitism



Romania strongly supports the fight against all forms of discrimination and all ways of spreading them, hate speech and anti-Semitism, Prime Minister Florin Citu conveyed in a message on the occasion of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day. “January 27 is a day of great symbolic (...)