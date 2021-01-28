CMS report: Emerging Europe M&A 2020 activity dampened but far from snuffed out

CMS report: Emerging Europe M&A 2020 activity dampened but far from snuffed out. Deal volume in emerging Europe dropped by 12.9% (1,705 deals) and total value by 16% (EUR 60.80bn) in 2020 Romanian market contraction below region’s average: 4.9% (in volume), 6.9% (value) The highest Q4 deal value since 2016 at EUR 24.28bn Highest value transaction in Romania: CEZ assets at (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]