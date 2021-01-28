Covid-19: Belgium bans non-essential travel, Bulgaria requests negative test

Covid-19: Belgium bans non-essential travel, Bulgaria requests negative test. Non-essential trips in and out of Belgium are not allowed from January 27 to March 1, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced. The entry to the country is allowed for family reasons (death, marriages, family reunion, child custody, etc.), for humanitarian reasons (medical purposes, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]