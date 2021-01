Wipro Leases 11,000 Sqm of Office Space in Globalworth Square

Wipro Leases 11,000 Sqm of Office Space in Globalworth Square. Globalworth, the biggest office owner in Romania, has signed a leasing contract for Globalworth Square with global software service company Wipro, which will occupy 11,000 square meters. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]