GCS: 2.901 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 registered in the last 24 hours in Romania; total death toll hits 18.105



A number of 2,901 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours, following over 31,000 tests made at a national level, informed, on Thursday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). These are cases that did not have a positive test prior, the GCS specifies. (...)