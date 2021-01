Romanian literature: Volume by Mircea Cărtărescu released in French

Melancolia (Melancholy) by Mircea Cărtărescu was published in French on January 14 at Noir sur Blanc publishing house, in the translation of Laure Hinckel. The work is due to appear in German at Paul Zsolnay, translated by Ernest Wichner, and in Italian at La nave di Teseo, translated by Bruno