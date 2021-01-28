Survey: Seven out of ten entrepreneurs in RO worry about potential activity shutdown
Survey: Seven out of ten entrepreneurs in RO worry about potential activity shutdown.
Seven out of ten entrepreneurs worry about a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that could block their activity again, according to a survey carried out by Frames for industry association Protejăm România (We Protect Romania), active in the sanitary sector. Of those surveyed, 57% believe that (...)
