Altex Invests Over EUR1M In Solar Panels In Some Of Its Sores, Logistics Centers Across Romania



Altex Invests Over EUR1M In Solar Panels In Some Of Its Sores, Logistics Centers Across Romania.

Romania's leading electronics retailer Altex wants all stores, logistics parks and entities in its group to produce and use renewable energy, with the installation of solar panels, and total investments to this end have exceeded EUR1 million so (...)