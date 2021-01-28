Northern Romania: German retailer Kaufland provides funding for the construction of Piatra Neamț modular hospital

German retailer Kaufland announced it would provide EUR 250,000 for the construction of a modular intensive care department for Piatra Neamț County Hospital. In November of last year, a fire destroyed the intensive care unit of the Piatra Neamț County Hospital. Ten Covid-19 patients died in the