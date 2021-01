CEC Bank Launches Personal Loan With Fixed Interest Rate Of 10.4%/Year

CEC Bank Launches Personal Loan With Fixed Interest Rate Of 10.4%/Year. Romanian state-owned lender CEC Bank is launching a personal loan with a fixed interest rate of 10.40% per year, which can be contracted exclusively online, without making any trips to the bank, via the CEC_IN platform. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]