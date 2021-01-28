 
January 28, 2021

Health Ministry launches brochure with useful information about vaccination against COVID-19
Jan 28, 2021

Health Ministry launches brochure with useful information about vaccination against COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health launches a brochure with useful information about vaccination against COVID-19, in order to support family doctors and doctors in general. According to a press release of the Ministry of Health, the brochure includes answers to more than 30 questions received from (...)

