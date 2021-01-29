Fire at Matei Bals hospital/ 4 dead, 102 persons evacuated

Fire at Matei Bals hospital/ 4 dead, 102 persons evacuated. Four persons died Friday morning in the fire at the Matei Bals Institute in the capital. According to the head of the Department of Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, three people were found after the smoke was released, and a fourth was resuscitated, but without positive results. A total of 38 first aid crews were mobilized Friday morning for the fire. The coordinator of the medical team, Dr. Bogdan Oprita, stated that six mobile intensive care crews and five personal transport and multiple victims special ambulances were also active on the spot. According to him, at the level of Floreasca Hospital, following the setting in motion of the "red plan", almost 100 doctors and nurses were additionally mobilized to intervene "if necessary". From Matei Bals 102 people were evacuated to several hospitals: Floreasca Emergency, Sfantul Ioan, and Sfantul Pantelimon, and the rest were evacuated to the other wards inside the institute. Bogdan Oprita also said that of the 44 people evacuated, two were in more serious condition and required respiratory prosthesis measures.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Andreea Rotaru, Roberto Stan, editors: Andreea Rotaru, Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]