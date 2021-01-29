Romania's Government resumes once again the recalculation of public pensions

Romania's Government resumes once again the recalculation of public pensions. Romania's labor minister Raluca Turcan announced that all the 5 million pensions in Romania would be recalculated in the next 18 months, in line with "the new pension law to be passed by the new ruling coalition," Mediafax reported. No pension will decrease, Turcan assured. The statement comes (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]