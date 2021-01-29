Cyber Center in Bucharest could become operational by middle of this year



The Cyber Center in Bucharest could become operational by the middle of this year, and Romania will have to allocate a third of the budget devoted to digitalization through the National Recovery and Resilience Program for this project, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization Ciprian Teleman told a speciality conference on Friday. "From the budget that will be managed by the Center [the Cyber Center in Bucharest, ed. note] 50 percent of the funds could be accessed directly on projects and 50 percent will be devoted precisely to these national coordination centers, which will have to be created or already exist and then will be designated by each country. In this sense, in Romania, the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization is ready to become national coordinator on cyber security and here we have in mind the fact that from the budget devoted to digitalization through the National Recovery and Resilience Program, according to the latest information, a third will have to be allocated exactly to cyber security. The Cyber Center in Bucharest could become operational by the middle of this year," Teleman said. The official also stated that setting up a Cyber Center in Romania will contribute to the digital sovereignty that the European Union (EU) aims for. Romania will host, in Bucharest, the European Cyber security Industrial, Technology and Research Competence Centre - the Cyber Center. The result achieved by Romania was possible following "intense" diplomatic efforts recently carried out both in Bucharest and Brussels, as well as in the capitals of the member states, the cited source explained. The proposed regulation setting up the EU Cyber Center was launched by the European Commission in 2018, being discussed during the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the European Union, included. The Cyber Center will be a "key structure" in the context of EU-wide efforts to shape a European cyber security ecosystem. The center will play an important role in supporting the creation of links between public and private actors in the field, academia and the EU industry, while ensuring coordination between national cyber security centers in the Member States. The entity will also act to stimulate research and technological innovation in order to strengthen cyber security within the European Union, being the main body for managing European funds available through the two programmes relevant to the sector - Digital Europe and Horizon Europe. The Comunic@tii Mobile (Mobile Communications) Magazine is organizing, on Friday, an online conference on Romania hosting the European Union Cyber security Competence Center.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)