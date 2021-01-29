'Matei Bals' fire/'Marius Nasta' Hospital manager: Four patients transferred here, two in serious condition

'Matei Bals' fire/'Marius Nasta' Hospital manager: Four patients transferred here, two in serious condition. Four patients - two women and two men - ages between 62 and 89 were transferred from the blaze-hit "Matei Bals" Institute to the "Marius Nasta" Institute, following the fire that broke out Friday morning at the Bucharest Covid-19 hospital; two of them are in a severe condition, said the manager of the "Marius Nasta" Institute, Beatrice Mahler. "Four people - two women and two men - were brought to 'Marius Nasta'. We have up to 36 beds available, 32 in the COVID ward. If necessary, we are here and we are at the side of our colleagues at 'Matei Bals' and of the patients there who are going through a very difficult time. The ages of the transferred patients are between 62 and 89. One of the women is in stable condition, a male patient needs high concentration oxygen. Unfortunately, another two patients - a woman and a man - are in a serious general condition and have been sent to intensive care. (...) They are conscious, they are aware, but have been put in intensive care due to their serious general condition. Two people in stable condition are in the COVID ward, two in a severe condition are in intensive care," said Mahler, who made it clear that none of the four patients transferred from the "Matei Bals" Hospital has burns. She cautioned about the faltering hospital infrastructure, saying that all plumbing and electrical installations need to undergo a thorough technical revision. "At the 'Marius Nasta' Institute we have our own oxygen plant and we sought autonomy precisely in order to stay clear of such issues. The oxygen installations are overworked, these patients require very high oxygen flows. Let us not forget that apart from the oxygen installations, we also have the electrical ones to consider, an infrastructure that needs to be modified. This has been said after the fire at the Piatra Neamt hospital, when controls to assess the state of the hospitals and see what investments are needed have been carried out. Steps in this direction and getting to work are imperative. The checks looked at the age of the hospital and at the need for investment in infrastructure. A technical revision of all the institute's sanitary and electrical installations is needed, we are working on this, because it is not possible to make correct evaluations without such data," said Beatrice Mahler. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]