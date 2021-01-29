A new tragedy hits a Romanian hospital. Fire at the Matei Bals Institute kills five persons, 102 persons were evacuated. Red Plan of intervention, activated. Reactions



A new tragedy hits a Romanian hospital. Fire at the Matei Bals Institute kills five persons, 102 persons were evacuated. Red Plan of intervention, activated. Reactions.

A fire broke out on Friday morning in a ward at the Matei Bals Institute where COVID-19 patients were being treated. Three people were found dead after the smoke cleared, and the fourth victim died after resuscitation failed. Later on in the day, the Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian (...)