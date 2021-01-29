President Iohannis at the New Year reception of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry: Concerns of the Government and Parliament must be aimed at reforming key-sectors



President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the concerns of the Government and Parliament must be aimed at reforming key-sectors such as Health, Education, Transport, but also the interaction between the state and the citizen, emphasizing that “the unity” of the coalition partners and their (...)