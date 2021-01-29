Transparency International’s corruption index: Romania still rates as one of the most corrupt EU countries



With an average score of 44 points out of 100, Romania remains one of the most corrupt countries in the European Union (EU), according to Transparency International's 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). Romania is 69th in the ranking, out of 180 countries/territories from around the world (...)