Rompetrol Well Services Approves KMG International Dividend Policy

Rompetrol Well Services Approves KMG International Dividend Policy. Shareholders of Rompetrol Well Services (PTR.RO) rejected a proposal by minority shareholder KJK Balkan on the distribution policy for the RON84.37 million profit raised in previous years and approved the dividend policy proposed by majority holder KMG (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]