January 29, 2021

January 29, 2021

Matei Bals patients transferred to Military Emergency Hospital ICU
Matei Bals patients transferred to Military Emergency Hospital ICU.

Two patients who on Friday were transferred from the Matei Bals Hospital to the Dr. Carol Davila Central Military Emergency University Hospital (SUUMC) are in intensive care, and two more transferred to the ROL2 healthcare facility at Otopeni are in a stable state and burn-free, according to the Defence Ministry (MApN). "The patients transferred to SUUMC are currently hospitalised at the intensive care unit of the hospital, being in various stages of a multidisciplinary medical reassessment, given the suspicions of diagnoses associated with the underlying disease (COVID 19) due to the effects of the fire that occurred this morning," MApN says in a press statement. The patients admitted to the ROL2 facility of the Ana Aslan Institute at Otopeni are in a stable state, without burns, their hemodynamics and respiration in balance. MApN officials have announced that the families of the four patients have been informed about their state of health and are in contact with the medical teams. Five people died as a result of a fire that broke out on Friday morning, at the Matei Bals Hospital in Bucharest, in a ward where people with COVID-19 were being treated. The inpatients were transferred to several hospitals during the day. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

