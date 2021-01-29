Matei Bals fire/ Iohannis: We need to draw some conclusions quickly and come up with solutions



President Klaus Iohannis offered today condolences to the families of the patients killed in the fire that broke out at Matei Bals Bucharest Epidemiological Institute, where he went at noon, and stressed that in this case conclusions must be drawn quickly and solutions need to be found. "A very sad day today, with the tragedy that happened here this morning. What I can say is that I am very sorry. I send my condolences to the grieving families, and I wish those who have been here in the rooms a speedy recovery," said the head of state at the Matei Bals Institute. He pointed out that the intervention in case of the fire was very complicated and stressed that a reform of the sanitary system is needed.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)