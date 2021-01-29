 
January 29, 2021

Coronavirus/2,737 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs, death toll hits 18,196
Jan 29, 2021

As many as 2,737 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following more than 31,000 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS states. By Friday, 724,250 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus had been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 669,175 were declared cured. Countrywide, 5,405,393 RT-PCR tests and 108,248 rapid antigenic tests have been processed so far. In the last 24 hours, 25,665 RT-PCR tests (14,729 based on case definition and medical protocol and 10,936 on request) and 6,147 rapid antigenic tests were performed. Also, since the last information made by the GCS, the results of 281 tests processed prior to the last 24 hours have been reported and submitted by 29 January. Another 91 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 - 51 men and 40 women - died in the past 24 hours, according to data submitted Friday by the GCS. Of these, four deaths were recorded in the age group 30-39 years, one death in the 40-49 age group, six deaths in the 50-59 age group, 21 deaths in the 60-69 age group, 34 deaths in the 70-79 age group and 25 deaths in the over 80 age group. 90 of the deaths recorded are of patients who had comorbidities, and one deceased patient had no comorbidities. COVID-19 death toll reached 18,196. As many as 7,788 people with COVID-19 are admitted to health facilities, 996 of them in intensive care, the GCS says. On Romania's territory, 40,657 people confirmed with SARS-CoV-2 infection are in isolation at home, and 10,107 are in institutional isolation. Also, 59,942 people are in quarantine at home, and 153 are in institutional quarantine. In the last 24 hours, the law enforcement have applied 5,068 fines worth 945,220 RON, as a result of violation of the provisions of Law 55/2020 on certain measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.AGERPRES(RO - authors: Petronius Craiu, Eusebi Manolache, editors: Andreea Rotaru, Mihai Simionescu, Georgiana Tanasescu, Florin Marin; EN - author: Maria Voican, editor: Simona Iacob)

