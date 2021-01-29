Minister of Research Teleman: CEU yber Center in Bucharest could become operational by the middle of this year



Minister of Research Teleman: CEU yber Center in Bucharest could become operational by the middle of this year.

The Cyber Center in Bucharest could become operational by the middle of this year, and Romania will have to allocate a third of the budget devoted to digitalization through the National Recovery and Resilience Program for this project, Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization Ciprian (...)