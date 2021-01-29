GCS: 2.737 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 recorded in Romania in the past 24 hours



As many as 2,737 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the past 24 hours, following more than 31,000 tests at the national level, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports on Friday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS (...)