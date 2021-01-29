 
Romaniapress.com

January 29, 2021

Wipro, the new tenant of Globalworth Square, the most technologically advanced office building in the Globalworth portfolio
Jan 29, 2021

Wipro, the new tenant of Globalworth Square, the most technologically advanced office building in the Globalworth portfolio.

Globalworth, the leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the leader of the Romanian office market, announces the signing of a lease contract for Globalworth Square. Wipro, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, will (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

'Matei Bals' Fire/Protest in front of hospital, Colectiv Association's Iancu: I have no hope anything will change Bucharest, Jan 29 /Agerpres/ - Several dozen people are protesting in front of the "Matei Bals" Hospital, on Friday evening, following the fire occurred this morning in this medical institution, a tragedy that resulted in five deaths. Eugen Iancu, president of the GTG 3010 Colectiv (...)

Matei Bals hospital fire / Prosecutor: It appears that there were two explosions of oxygen cylinders Prosecutor Alexandru Anghel with the Bucharest Tribunal said on Friday evening that it is possible there were two explosions of oxygen cylinders, after a fire broke out at the Matei Bals hospital. Anghel and head of the Bucharest Police Homicide Service Marian Mihoci gave first statements on (...)

KeysFin: Romania's Economy Expected To Grow 2.5% To 3.5% In 2021 Experts of KeysFin, one of business information providers in Romania, expect the Romanian economy to grow by 2.5% to 3.5% in 2021.

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 37,604 people immunised in last 24 hours The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee on Friday reported that in the last 24 hours 37,604 people were immunised in Romania according to data provided by the National Institute of Public Health via the National Electronic Register of Vaccinations. Of the people vaccinated in (...)

Conpet Ploiesti Plans To Increase Share Capital By RON108.8M Shareholders of state-run oil transporter CONPET Ploiesti (COTE.RO) will be discussing in their general meeting of March 11 a decision to increase the company’s share capital by RON108.8 million.

Bucharest Police question nurses, assistants over deadly Matei Bals hospital fire Two nurses and two nursing assistants of the Matei Bals hospital who were on duty at the ward where a fire broke out that killed five patients were questioned on Friday at the Bucharest Police headquarters. According to lawyer for the Matei Bals hospital Constantin Durgeru, the two assistants (...)

Deputy PM Barna about 2021 layoffs: Each state-owned company has its own restructuring plans Deputy PM Dan Barna says each state-owned company has its own restructuring plans and that Romania must meet, in 2021, a budget deficit of up to 7.2pct, which could lead to the dismissal of some employees working in the public system. "Each state-owned company has its own restructuring (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |