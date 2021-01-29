JLL report: The property investment volume for Romania increased last year with 30%

JLL report: The property investment volume for Romania increased last year with 30%. The property investment volume for Romania in 2020 is estimated at circa €900 million, a value almost 30% higher than the one registered in 2019 (€694 million). Romania is the only country in the region to show an increase, driven mainly by the large NEPI/Rockcastle portfolio acquired by AFI, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]