Eastern Romania: Iasi mayor sent to court in corruption case

Eastern Romania: Iasi mayor sent to court in corruption case. Mihai Chirica, the mayor of the eastern Romania city of Iasi, was sent to court on abuse of office charges, in a case targeting the acquisition of several cars by the municipality through operational leasing. The damage in this case is estimated at about RON 503,000 (more than EUR 100,000), (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]