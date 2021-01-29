Specialists to investigate deadly Matei Bals hospital fire

Specialists to investigate deadly Matei Bals hospital fire. A team of seven specialists with the Petrosani-based National Research and Development Institute for Mining Safety and Explosive Protection (INSEMEX) travelled to Bucharest on Friday to conduct an investigation into a fire that broke out at the Matei Bals hospital. The specialists, led by INSEMEX Director General George Artur Gaman, will comb the site of the fire for samples and ask for documents to prepare a technical report on the fire. "We are seven specialists from the institute, and the purpose of our trip is to carry out an investigation at the scene. (...) We collect samples and request documents. Carrying out the investigation is a long process," Gaman told AGERPRES. According to him, after the investigation is over, INSEMEX Petrosani specialists will work on a technical report, which conclusions are estimated to take several months to draw.